The DeKalb County Sanitation Division is holding a household hazardous waste recycling event Saturday, March 17, from 8 a.m. to noon, at the Sanitation Division’s Central Transfer Station, 3720 Leroy Scott Drive in Decatur.

The event is sponsored by the DeKalb County Sanitation Division in partnership with MXI Environmental Services LLC.

Hazardous materials such as aerosols, batteries, adhesives, flammables, lawn care products, fluorescent light bulbs, photo chemicals, artist supplies, paint and paint-related products will be accepted.

Items such as agricultural waste, ammunition, pharmaceuticals, radioactive materials, biohazardous and biomedical waste will not be accepted.

Participants will be limited to 10 gallons of paint per vehicle.

Representatives from the Sanitation Division and Department of Watershed Management will be on-site to distribute recycling and fats, oils and grease (FOG) educational materials. This collaboration is part of an ongoing partnership to promote a joint recycling and FOG public education campaign.

The event is free and only open to DeKalb County residents. Proper identification to prove DeKalb County residency may be requested.

For more information, contact the Sanitation Division’s customer service team at 404-294-2900 or sanitation@dekalbcountyga.gov, or visit www.dekalbsanitation.gov.

