The Sandy Springs Lantern Parade is returning for its third year on April 21, a change from its previous June dates.

The free parade starts at Steel Canyon Golf Club and ends at Morgan Falls Overlook Park, where paddlers place paper lanterns into the Chattahoochee River. Residents are welcome to watch the parade or join in, walking with or without lanterns. The event begins at 7:30 p.m., with the parade starting at 8:30 p.m.

Lantern-making workshops are scheduled for April 14 and 15 at Sandy Springs United Methodist Church on Morgan Falls Dam Road, with registration opening March 17.

For more information, see Sandy Springs Hospitality & Tourism’s Lantern Parade webpage here.