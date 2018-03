The trial of Claude “Tex” McIver, a Buckhead attorney, is set to begin March 13. McIver is charged with murder in the September 2016 shooting death of his wife, Diane McIver.

The couple were passengers in a vehicle driving though Midtown in 2016 when Tex McIver shot Diane McIver in what he maintains was an accident.

Both the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and WSB-TV are providing breaking updates on the trial.