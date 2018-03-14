The Brookhaven City Council approved March 13 a $150,000 contract to DAF Concrete Inc. to construct a sidewalk on Mill Creek Road from Johnson Ferry Road to Knollhaven Drive.
The 1,200 feet concrete sidewalk will be built on the north side of the road and will be five feet wide with a two-foot landscape strip where allowable.
The project will utilize excess existing pavement width to minimize impacts to adjacent property owners, according to a Public Works Department memo to the council.
Proposed improvements include: site grading, sidewalks, landscaping, erosion control measures, utility adjustment and installation of granite curbing.