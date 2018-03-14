The Atlanta Regional Commission voted Feb. 27 to award the city of Brookhaven $560,000 in federal Transportation Improvement Plan (TIP) funding toward the Ashford-Dunwoody/Windsor Parkway intersection and to complete street improvements to Ashford-Dunwoody Road between Oglethorpe Drive and Windsor Parkway.

This is the first project from the Ashford-Dunwoody Corridor Study to be placed in the regional plan and approved for federal funding. The City Council approved the study last year.

Of the money, $240,000 will be used to offset expenses associated with planning and engineering intersection improvements at this location. The city’s match for this part of the project is $60,000.

Inclusion in the regional plan puts the project in line for federal construction funding once these steps are complete. In 2021, an additional $320,000 is budgeted for right of way acquisition. The city’s match for this part of the project is $80,000.

“Placement of critical Brookhaven projects into the TIP allows us to uphold our transportation improvement commitments with minimal financial burden on our taxpayers,” Mayor John Ernst said in a press release. “This particular award highlights the importance of working with our neighbors. Chamblee Mayor Eric Clarkson, who sits on the board as our representative, should be commended for his support of balanced regional funding.”