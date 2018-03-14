Sandy Springs will hold a March 27 meeting to propose a new fire station somewhere in the panhandle area, but officials are declining to say exactly where it would be until the meeting.

Fire response times have been a longtime concern in the area. Sandy Springs currently has a truck housed just across the border in Roswell under a mutual aid agreement. But a new fire station within northeastern Sandy Springs has long been proposed. City budget memos previously proposed construction a panhandle fire station in 2018 and 2019 for about $4 million, to be entirely paid for with impact fees paid by developers. A new fire truck to serve that area was ordered last year and will be delivered soon, officials previously said.

Fire Rescue Chief Keith Sanders said earlier this year that he and City Manager John McDonough were looking at purchasing a residential property somewhere in the panhandle to convert into a fire station.

A press release issued by the city about the March 27 meeting did not say where the proposed fire station would be. City spokesperson Sharon Kraun at first said that lack of information was to “present [the] plan and answer questions in an organized manner.” However, she later cited the open records law exemption for ongoing real estate transactions, meaning the city is in the process of buying a property. She said that officials assume the transaction will be complete by the meeting so that a specific property can be publicly discussed. It is not clear what happens if that sale is not done, but the city could choose to reveal the location anyway.

The meet will include a presentation by Sanders and a question-and-answer period. The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, March 27, 6:30 p.m., at City Hall, 7840 Roswell Road, Building 500.

The regular Sandy Springs Planning Commission meeting is scheduled to be held in City Hall at the same time, with an agenda that includes the first updates to the new Development Code, a conflict that Kraun said was a “scheduling necessity” due to those participating and the Passover and Spring Break periods. The fire station meeting will be held in a training room adjacent to the City Council chamber where the Planning Commission meets.