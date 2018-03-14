Thousands of students at local schools in Buckhead, Brookhaven, Dunwoody and Sandy Springs participated in a nationwide protest on March 14 to call gun control measures a month after 17 people were killed in the Parkland, Fla., school shooting.

At North Atlanta High School in Buckhead, students gathered in the football field held signs that “resist violence, promote peace” and “never again.” Other students played marching band drums and led chants, according to video distributed by Atlanta Public Schools.

At Chamblee Charter High School near Brookhaven and Cross Keys High School in Brookhaven, students carried homemade signs demanding an end to school-related gun violence and engaged in passionate chants as they walked around campus, according to the DeKalb County School District.

Students at Chamblee Middle School near Brookhaven held an assembly in the gym run by the student council president and vice president. They read a biography of each of the 17 victims from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and held a moment of silence. About 80 percent the school’s students participated, the district said in a press release.

Hundreds of Dunwoody High School students participated in the walkout, and a small subgroup of students also counter-protested, the school district said.

The Atlanta Jewish Academy in Sandy Springs also planned a walkout.

The walkout came a month after the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.