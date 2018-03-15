Auditions for the Dunwoody Preservation Trust’s Lemonade Days Festival “Dunwoody Idol” singing competition are Sunday, March 18, from noon to 3 p.m. at the Donald-Bannister House, 4831 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road.

The Lemonade Days Festival will be held April 18-22 at Brook Run Park.

Contestants must be ages 12-21 and preregister at mark@dunwoodymusic.com or on the Dunwoody Idol tab at lemoandedays.org. The audition fee is $5 and includes a Dunwoody Idol T-shirt.

Ten singing finalists will compete in the Dunwoody Idol competition on Saturday, April 21, at the fest. A panel of three judges will select the 2018 Dunwoody Idol winner and a runner-up. A crowd favorite will also be chosen by audience vote.