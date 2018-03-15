Auditions for the Dunwoody Preservation Trust’s Lemonade Days Festival “Dunwoody Idol” singing competition are Sunday, March 18, from noon to 3 p.m. at the Donald-Bannister House, 4831 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road.
The Lemonade Days Festival will be held April 18-22 at Brook Run Park.
Contestants must be ages 12-21 and preregister at mark@dunwoodymusic.com or on the Dunwoody Idol tab at lemoandedays.org. The audition fee is $5 and includes a Dunwoody Idol T-shirt.
Ten singing finalists will compete in the Dunwoody Idol competition on Saturday, April 21, at the fest. A panel of three judges will select the 2018 Dunwoody Idol winner and a runner-up. A crowd favorite will also be chosen by audience vote.
The winner of the Battle of Bands competition held in March will also perform.
The Dunwoody Idol winner and the Battle of the Bands winner will receive a professional recording sesson to produce one finished track, plus a featured appearance at a young artists musical review to be staged at a local venue in the fall.
The Dunwoody Idol winner will also be invited to return as a featured performer at the 2019 Lemonade Days Festival. The Dunwoody Idol runner-up will also perform at the fall musical review.