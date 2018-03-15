The North Buckhead Civic Association’s annual meeting on March 20 will host several elected officials and include updates on PATH400 and the Blue Heron Nature Preserve’s trails.

Elected officials planning to attend include state Sen. Jen Jordan, state Rep. Beth Beskin, Atlanta City Council President Felicia Moore, District 7 Councilmember Howard Shook and District 3 Fulton County Commissioner Lee Morris. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms was invited, but will be unable to attend, according to the NBCA.

Updates will also be presented on the NBCA’s security camera pilot project and North Buckhead “beautification ideas,” the NBCA said in a newsletter.

The main program is held from 7 to 9 p.m. and is free and open to the public. A social that is held from 6 to 7 p.m. and includes a light dinner is only free for NBCA members. The meeting will be held at St. James United Methodist Church, located at 4400 Peachtree-Dunwoody Road.