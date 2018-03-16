The city of Atlanta will host an open house in Buckhead March 22 on the second phase of proposed zoning ordinance “quick fixes.”

The proposed changes would address accessory dwellings, neighborhood design standards, telecommunications updates and parking, among others, according to a meeting announcement from the Department of City Planning.

The meeting will be held at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 3003 Howell Mill Road, from 6 to 8 p.m.

The city presented the first set of “quick fixes” last year. These changes are meant to fix inconveniences and inconsistencies in the zoning ordinance that can be changed easily before a full rewrite of the city’s zoning ordinance comes in three to five years.

