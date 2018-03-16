The Dunwoody Perimeter Chamber celebrated its 10th anniversary at its annual meeting March 16 with keynote speaker Kevin Blair, CFO of Synovus, a bank based in Columbus, Ga.

The meeting was held at Fogo de Chao on Ashford-Dunwoody Road, located next to the Spruill Gallery and part of new development that also includes a Residence Inn by Marriott.

Synovus recently acquired the former Bank of North Georgia.

As part of the meeting, 2017 board chair David Toolan of Oldcastle, a manufacturer of building products and materials, passed the gavel to 2018 chair Jeanne Landry, vice president of Human Resources at Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital.

Board members whose terms expired at the end of 2017 were also honored: Villard S. Bastien of Law Offices of Villiard Bastien, and Heyward Wescott, owner of Custom Signs Today.

New board member are: Tim Cahill, director of sales and marketing at Crowne Plaza Ravinia; Brent Morris, insurance broker consultant at Peachtree Benefit Group; Shavonne Reed, marketing manager at Elekta; and Charles Shuler, general manager at Maggiano’s Little Italy. Director Term Ending 2018

At the end of the meeting, Wescott delivered a toast to celebrate the chamber’s 10th anniversary. It was also announced the Dunwoody Perimeter Chamber would be hosting a gubernatorial forum on June 15 with Cox Enterprises.

Photos Dyana Bagby.