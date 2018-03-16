The Dunwoody Perimeter Chamber celebrated its 10th anniversary at its annual meeting March 16 with keynote speaker Kevin Blair, CFO of Synovus, a bank based in Columbus, Ga.

The meeting was held at Fogo de Chao on Ashford-Dunwoody Road, located next to the Spruill Gallery and part of new development that also includes a Residence Inn by Marriott.

Synovus recently acquired the former Bank of North Georgia.

As part of the meeting, 2017 board chair David Toolan of Oldcastle, a manufacturer of building products and materials, passed the gavel to 2018 chair Jeanne Landry, vice president of Human Resources at Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital.

Board members whose terms expired at the end of 2017 were also honored: Villard S. Bastien of Law Offices of Villiard Bastien, and Heyward Wescott, owner of Custom Signs Today.

New board member are: Tim Cahill, director of sales and marketing at Crowne Plaza Ravinia; Brent Morris, insurance broker consultant at Peachtree Benefit Group; Shavonne Reed, marketing manager at Elekta; and Charles Shuler, general manager at Maggiano’s Little Italy. Director Term Ending 2018

 

Dunwoody Perimeter Chamber President and CEO Stephanie Freeman greeted attendees to the annual meeting and 10th anniversary luncheon at Fogo de Chao on March 16,

Villiard Bastien was honored as the outgoing secretary of the chamber.

Heyward Wescott, a member of the chamber for 10 years, was honored as outgoing immediate past chair.

David Toolan of Oldcastle passed the gavel to 2018 chair Jeanne Landry of Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital.

Keynote speaker Kevin Blair, CFO of Synovus, gave the keynote speech.

Approximately 100 people attended the Dunwoody Perimeter Chamber annual meeting at Fogo de Chao.

Heyward Wescott makes a toast celebrating the Dunwoody Perimeter Chamber’s 10th anniversary.

At the end of the meeting, Wescott delivered a toast to celebrate the chamber’s 10th anniversary. It was also announced the Dunwoody Perimeter Chamber would be hosting a gubernatorial forum on June 15 with Cox Enterprises.

Photos Dyana Bagby.