The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

I-285 lane closures

March 19-22, eastbound between Glenridge Drive and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, two left lanes. Hours: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

March 19-22, eastbound exit ramp to Glenridge Drive, one right lane. Hours: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

I-285 traffic pacing

Traffic pacing means that police cars will force other vehicles to temporarily slow or stop.

March 16, eastbound ramp to Ga. 400 southbound. Hours: 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

March 19-23, westbound ramp to Ga. 400 northbound, 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Ga. 400 lane closures

March 19-23, northbound between North Springs MARTA Station and Pitts Road, one right flex lane/shoulder. Hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Ga. 400 ramp closures

March 19-20, northbound ramp to I-285 westbound, detour onto Abernathy Road. Hours: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

March 20-21, southbound ramp to I-285 westbound, detour onto Glenridge Connector. Hours: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Ga. 400 traffic pacing

March 16, northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and Hammond Drive, one left lane. Hours: 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

March 19-23, northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and Hammond Drive, one right lane. Hours: 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

March 19-23, northbound ramp to I-284 eastbound and westbound. Hours: 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Glenridge Drive lane closures

March 19-22, northbound under I-285 bridge, one right lane/shoulder. Hours: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

March 19-22, northbound at I-285 eastbound exit ramp to Glenforest Road, center lane. Hours: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

March 19-22, southbound between I-285 entrance ramp to I-285 eastbound exit ramp, one left lane and one right lane. Hours: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Mount Vernon Highway lane closures

March 18-19, between Glenridge Drive and bridge over Ga. 400, alternating right, center and left lanes. Hours: 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Other traffic changes

Ga. 400 flex lanes — where the shoulder of the road is used as an extra travel lane during commuting hours — will be closed intermittently daily between Pitts Road and the North Springs MARTA Station ramp. Hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Starting March 19 and lasting approximately eight weeks, commercial vehicles traveling on Mount Vernon Highway eastbound approaching Barfield Road southbound will be detoured. Commercial vehicles will travel straight through the intersection, turn right on Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, right on Hammond Drive, and right onto Barfield Road. Passenger vehicles will be permitted to make the right turn at the intersection of Mount Vernon Highway and Barfield Road.