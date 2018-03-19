Students from Riverwood International Charter School and Ridgeview Middle School in Sandy Springs will visit Japan in a program sponsored by the Japanese government.

The program is called the Kakehashi Project, which invites 200 American students on a nine-day study tour of Japan, said Tomoko Ohyama, of the Atlanta’s Japanese consulate. The students will visit Japan from March 19 to March 27.

The students will visit a number of historical and educational sites, experience traditional and cultural activities and participate in lectures and workshops, according to the program website.