DeKalb County authorities are holding two community meetings next week to discuss a proposed transit study.

The first meeting is set for Monday, March 26, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodroow Road, Lithonia, and the second meeting will be held on Wednesday, March 28, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Brookhaven City Hall, 4362 Peachtree Road.

DeKalb County government officials are working with the DeKalb Municipal Association, the Atlanta Regional Commission and MARTA to hold the meetings.

“The purpose of the meeting is to provide a high level overview of the study, hear from transportation experts and learn from county and city residents regarding your vision for transportation in DeKalb County,” according to a DeKalb County press release.

Talks of DeKalb County following in Fulton County’s footsteps to come up with a transit plan are not new. Last year, DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond said there was a need for city and other leaders in DeKalb to come together.

Also last year, Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst gathered many city leaders “from Smyrna to Tucker” together to advocate for mass transit on the top-end Perimeter. The effort would be a multicounty leadership group to focus on east/west mobility and multimodal connectivity across the Perimeter’s northern arc from Cumberland to Doraville.

For more information, contact T.J. Sigler, government affairs policy analyst, at tjsigler@dekalbcountyga.gov or 404-371-2426.