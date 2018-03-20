Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts is holding a series of public meetings on property tax exemptions, including one in Sandy Springs.

The Sandy Springs meeting will be held at the Benson Senior Facility, 6500 Vernon Woods Dr., from 10 a.m. to noon.

The meeting will include information on homestead exemptions and the various exemptions available for those age 62, 65 and 70, according to a press release. The application deadline to file for a homestead exemption is April 2.

“At our meetings, we give an overview of the application process and provide good information that lists all available exemptions in Fulton County,” Pitts said in the release.

Pitts and staff from the tax assessors’ office will host the meeting, the release said.