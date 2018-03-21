Sandy Springs is “aiming” to open its new City Hall at City Springs on May 7, a city spokesperson said following reports of that date from the mayor and a City Council member.

City Communications Director Sharon Kraun, who is directly involved in the massive government relocation planning, said she is still “working to confirm” a specific opening date. City employees are in the midst of packing up for the move.

In a March 16 Facebook post, Mayor Rusty Paul reported that the plan is for the current City Hall – located in rented office park space at 7840 Roswell Road – to close at the end of business May 4. The new City Hall would open at 8 a.m. on May 7.

At the High Point Civic Association annual meeting at Highpoint Episcopal Community Church on March 21, City Councilmember Tibby DeJulio repeated the announcement and added that a ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for the opening day.

“When you go up Roswell Road and you see that monstrosity up there – we’re going to be moving in,” DeJulio said jokingly about City Springs before providing the date information. “Now, that’s supposed to be a secret and nobody’s supposed to know about it, but Rusty put it on his Facebook page,” he added.

City Springs is a 14-acre, mixed-use civic center bordered by Roswell Road, Mount Vernon Highway, Sandy Springs Circle and Johnson Ferry Road. Besides the City Hall, it includes a huge Performing Arts Center, rental housing, commercial space and a large new park. Its various parts are opening in stages throughout the year, presenting a complex series of ribbon-cuttings and ceremonies that have yet to be set in stone. Other milestone moments will be a two-week grand opening for the Performing Arts Center penciled in for early to mid-August and a debut of outdoor arts events in September, officials have said.