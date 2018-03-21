Sandy Springs is “aiming” to open its new City Hall at City Springs on May 7, a city spokesperson said following reports of that date from the mayor and a City Council member.

City Communications Director Sharon Kraun, who is directly involved in the massive government relocation planning, said she is still “working to confirm” a specific opening date. City employees are in the midst of packing up for the move.

City Councilmember Tibby DeJulio speaks about the new City Hall during the High Point Civic Association annual meeting at Highpoint Episcopal Community Church March 21. (Dyana Bagby)

In a March 16 Facebook post, Mayor Rusty Paul reported that the plan is for the current City Hall – located in rented office park space at 7840 Roswell Road – to close at the end of business May 4. The new City Hall would open at 8 a.m. on May 7.

At the High Point Civic Association annual meeting at Highpoint Episcopal Community Church on March 21, City Councilmember Tibby DeJulio repeated the announcement and added that a ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for the opening day.

“When you go up Roswell Road and you see that monstrosity up there – we’re going to be moving in,” DeJulio said jokingly about City Springs before providing the date information. “Now, that’s supposed to be a secret and nobody’s supposed to know about it, but Rusty put it on his Facebook page,” he added.

City Springs is a 14-acre, mixed-use civic center bordered by Roswell Road, Mount Vernon Highway, Sandy Springs Circle and Johnson Ferry Road. Besides the City Hall, it includes a huge Performing Arts Center, rental housing, commercial space and a large new park. Its various parts are opening in stages throughout the year, presenting a complex series of ribbon-cuttings and ceremonies that have yet to be set in stone. Other milestone moments will be a two-week grand opening for the Performing Arts Center penciled in for early to mid-August and a debut of outdoor arts events in September, officials have said.

0Shares