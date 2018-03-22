To fix drainage issues and safety hazards in Garden Hills, the Buckhead neighborhood’s foundation raised funds for three years.

The project aims to fix the storm sewer drainage that currently causes hazardous flooding at the entrance to the Garden Hills Recreation Center at 335 Pinetree Drive, a city facility, said Jeff Clark, who is spearheading the project with the Garden Hills Neighborhood Foundation.

The civic association raised $150,000 over three years to split the cost of the improvements, which total $300,000, with the city of Atlanta.

“In my opinion, these types of projects are the best to utilize city resources because the neighborhood is involved in the process and the city gets a deal,” he said.

The project will not only address long-standing drainage problems, but will add a pedestrian crosswalk and new speed hump to slow traffic in the hope of increasing the neighborhood’s safety and security, Clark said.

The civic association renovated the pool house in 2013 and it has become extremely popular, drawing many children that walk through the inadequate crosswalk, Clark said.

The city is finalizing the plans and will control the actual project, Clark said. Clark expects the city to break ground on the project this summer and for it to be completed by the end of October.

An ordinance by City Councilmembers Howard Shook and Matt Westmoreland that will allow the project to move forward was passed this month.