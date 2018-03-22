Remediation and demolition of the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta office buildings at 1577 Northeast Expressway in Brookhaven is underway, CHOA announced March 22.

These buildings are located where CHOA’s future 8-story “Support Building” and 7-story parking deck will be built. These structures are needed before beginning construction of a massive 80-acre medical center complex at the North Druid Hills Road and I-85 interchange that includes the Center for Advanced Pediatrics now under construction. The entire complex, including a new $1.3 billion, 446-bed hospital in two patient towers on the campus, is expected to be completed by 2026.

The campus will be anchored by the new hospital, an attached medical office building and a consolidated AFLAC Cancer and Blood Disorders Center. The height of the hospital will be between 16-19 stories. A 19-story hotel was at the site and demolished in 2014 after CHOA bought it.

The new hospital will replace its Egleston Hospital on Clifton Road near Emory University, which hospital officials say is filled to capacity.

Site preparation and construction on the new Support Building will begin as soon as demolition is complete, according to a CHOA press release. The 348,000-square-foot Support Building and parking deck is expected to be completed in early 2020.“The new Support Building will create a work environment with improved opportunities for collaboration and innovation for our support teams,” said Linda Matzigkeit, Chief Administrative Officer at Children’s, in a press release. “As we invest in our medical and support facilities, the goal is to attract and retain the best clinicians and staff so that Georgia’s children continue to receive the specialized care they deserve.”Many Children’s employees formerly working in buildings that are being demolished have moved to nearby office buildings for the interim.

When complete, the new office building will offer the support staff of Children’s a workplace with open floor plans and a variety of common amenities, including staff dining, a coffee shop, a fitness center, employee health clinic and outdoor work, meeting and dining spaces. Once the new campus is complete, employees will be able to walk or drive to the new hospital, the Center for Advanced Pediatrics, and other parts of the new campus without accessing nearby surface streets, according to hospital officials.Future plans include tearing down CHOA’s Tullie office complex buildings to make room for the new hospital. Employees working in those buildings will relocate to the new Support Building.

The CHOA Support Building will be located at the north end of the planned North Druid Hills campus along the I-85 frontage road. Once construction of the Support Building is complete in early 2020, construction can begin on the replacement hospital, ensuring that Children’s can begin serving patients and families at North Druid Hills in 2025, according to a CHOA spokesperson.

The Brookhaven City Council approved Dec. 12 annexing some 18 acres into the city for the CHOA campus expansion.

Additional information can be found at www.choa.org/breakingnewground.