The DeKalb County School District has set a ceremonial groundbreaking date for the future John R. Lewis Elementary in Brookhaven.

DeKalb teachers, students, administrators and officials will gather at the site of the future school at 2630 Skyland Drive NE March 29 at 2 p.m. for the ceremony, according to a district press release.

The 900-seat school will be similar to the district’s Barack Obama Magnet School of Technology in south Atlanta’s Gresham Park neighborhood and Fernbank Elementary School in Druid Hills. The district has previously estimated total construction costs to be about $30 million.

The new school is being built on the former Skyland Park land, which was purchased by the Board of Education from the city of Brookhaven for $4.7 million. A new Skyland Park is being built nearby at the site of the former State Vital Records Office building.

The construction is estimated to be completed by July 2019 and open for the 2019-2020 school year, said district spokesperson Eileen Houston-Stewart.

The school’s design features a student courtyard, collaborative learning spaces, flexible fixtures and improved security measures, according to the release.

The school is meant to relieve overcrowding in the Cross Keys High School cluster by receiving students from Montclair Elementary School.

The John R. Lewis Elementary School is currently temporarily housed at 2383 North Druid Hills Road, the former location of the International Student Center.