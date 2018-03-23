The city of Brookhaven annual Cherry Blossom Festival is set for Saturday and Sunday, March 24-25, at Blackburn Park, 3493 Ashford-Dunwoody Road, and includes a musical lineup of nationally known acts as well as the popular pet parade, food trucks, children’s area, a 5K and more than 100 artists selling their work.

Admission is free to the festival. The fest begins with a 9:45 a.m. opening ceremony and ribbon cutting at the north entrance of Blackburn Park on Saturday.

Brookhaven’s own Wesley Cook will open the festival with a live performance at 1:15 p.m. on Saturday. Cook joins other nationally-known acts performing over the weekend including country artists Keith Anderson and Craig Morgan. Other acts performing over the weekend include Edwin McCain, Five for Fighting, Transviolet and Hannah Wicklund & The Steppin Stones.

The complete schedule of events:

Saturday, March 24

9:45 a.m. Opening ceremony and ribbon cutting at north entrance

10 a.m. Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival opens (see below for parking and shuttle info)

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Artisan Village open

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Classic Car Show

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Kidz Zone open

12 p.m. – 4 p.m. Pet World

1:15 p.m. Wesley Cook performs on main stage

2 p.m. Transviolet performs on main stage

3 p.m. Keith Anderson performs on main stage

4:45 p.m. Craig Morgan performs on main stage

Sunday, March 25

6:30 a.m. Site Registration and packet pickup for 5K Run/1K Walk benefiting Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta

7:30 a.m. 5K Run begins

8:15 a.m. 1K Walk begins

10 a.m.-Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival opens

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Artisan Village open

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Kidz Zone open

11 p.m. – 4 p.m. Pet World (Pet Parade Lineup at 1:30)

1 p.m. Hannah Wicklund & The Steppin Stones perform on main stage

2:45 p.m. Edwin McCain performs on main stage

4:30 p.m. Five for Fighting performs on main stage

Parking: Only ADA parking will be allowed at Blackburn Park. Everyone is encouraged to use MARTA and follow the signs from the Brookhaven rail station, or utilize free shuttle parking at the following locations:

· MARTA Brookhaven Rail Station, 4047 Peachtree Road NE

· Marist School, 3790 Ashford-Dunwoody Road

· Montgomery Elementary School, 3995 Ashford-Dunwoody Road

· Ashford Green, 4170 Ashford-Dunwoody Road

· Perimeter Summit, 2002 Summit Blvd.

· Oglethorpe University, 4484 Peachtree Road NE (Regular shuttle stop only, no public parking at this location)

All festival attendees should refrain from using residential and retail parking areas in the Blackburn Park area, according to city officials. All visitors are welcome, but local parking regulations will be enforced.

For more information, visit www.brookcherryfest.org.