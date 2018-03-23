Tickets are now on sale for Chastain Park Amphitheatre’s summer concert series. Artists performing in the series that will run from June 6 to Aug. 19 include the Indigo Girls, The B-52s, 3 Doors Down and Collective Soul.

Tickets are on sale until March 30 and can be purchased online or by calling 404-233-2227.

The amphitheater is undergoing a renovation that is set to wrap up shortly before the series begins. Improvements include new restroom facilities, new concessions, an expanded VIP area, a new courtyard, and a heightened stage for better views, according to the amphitheater’s website.

The full schedule:

June 6 John Fogerty and ZZ Top: Blues and Bayous Tour

June 8 Robert Plant & The Sensational Space Shifters

June 9 Harry Connick, Jr.

June 24 Brandi Carlile

July 6 3 Doors Down with Collective Soul

July 7 Barenaked Ladies

July 11 Retro Futura with Belinda Carlisle, ABC, Modern English, Nick Heyward, Kajagoogoo's Limahl, and Bow Wow Wow's Annabella

July 19 Indigo Girls

July 22 Culture Club, The B-52s and Thompson Twins' Tom Bailey

Culture Club, The B-52s and Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey Aug. 19 Trombone Shorty’s Voodoo Threauxdown with Galactic, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, New Breed Brass Band with special guests Cyril Neville and Walter “Wolfman” Washington