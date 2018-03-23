Tickets are now on sale for Chastain Park Amphitheatre’s summer concert series. Artists performing in the series that will run from June 6 to Aug. 19 include the Indigo Girls, The B-52s, 3 Doors Down and Collective Soul.
Tickets are on sale until March 30 and can be purchased online or by calling 404-233-2227.
The amphitheater is undergoing a renovation that is set to wrap up shortly before the series begins. Improvements include new restroom facilities, new concessions, an expanded VIP area, a new courtyard, and a heightened stage for better views, according to the amphitheater’s website.
The full schedule:
- June 6 John Fogerty and ZZ Top: Blues and Bayous Tour
- June 8 Robert Plant & The Sensational Space Shifters
- June 9 Harry Connick, Jr.
- June 24 Brandi Carlile
- July 6 3 Doors Down with Collective Soul
- July 7 Barenaked Ladies
- July 11 Retro Futura with Belinda Carlisle, ABC, Modern English, Nick Heyward, Kajagoogoo’s Limahl, and Bow Wow Wow’s Annabella
- July 19 Indigo Girls
- July 22 Culture Club, The B-52s and Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey
- Aug. 19 Trombone Shorty’s Voodoo Threauxdown with Galactic, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, New Breed Brass Band with special guests Cyril Neville and Walter “Wolfman” Washington