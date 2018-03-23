The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Ga. 400 lane closures

March 23-24: Northbound between Hammond Drive and Abernathy Road, two left lanes. Hours: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

March 23-24: Southbound between Abernathy Road and Hammond Drive, one left lane. Hours: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

March 26-29: Northbound between North Springs MARTA Station and Pitts Road, one right flex lane/shoulder. Hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Ga. 400 ramp closure

March 29-30: Southbound ramp to I-285 eastbound closed, with detour onto Glenridge Connector. Hours: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-285 lane closures

March 26-29: Eastbound exit ramp to Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, one center and one right lane. Hours: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

March 29-30: Eastbound between Ashford-Dunwoody Road bridge and end of Ashford-Dunwoody Road exit ramp to I-285 eastbound, two left lanes. Hours: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Other traffic changes

Ga. 400 flex lanes — where the shoulder of the road is used as an extra travel lane during commuting hours — will be closed intermittently daily between Pitts Road and the North Springs MARTA Station ramp. Hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

I-285 eastbound and westbound on-ramps to Ga. 400 will have periodic traffic pacing — where police force vehicles to slow or stop — from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Through approximately May 14, commercial vehicles traveling on Mount Vernon Highway eastbound approaching Barfield Road southbound will be detoured. Commercial vehicles will travel straight through the intersection, turn right on Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, right on Hammond Drive, and right onto Barfield Road. Passenger vehicles will be permitted to make the right turn at the intersection of Mount Vernon Highway and Barfield Road.