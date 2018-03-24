From Brookhaven Police reports dated Feb. 26 through March 2. The following information was pulled from Brookhaven’s Police-2-Citizen website.
Robbery/Burglary
3500 block Buford Highway – On March 1, a robbery was reported.
3400 block Buford Highway – On March 2, a burglary was reported.
Assault
2600 block Buford Highway – On Feb. 28, a man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.
1800 block Northeast Expressway – On Feb. 28, a woman was arrested and charged with simple assault.
1800 block Corporate Blvd. – On March 1, a man was arrested and charged with simple battery.
3800 block Peachtree Road – On March 1, a suspect was arrested and charged with simple battery.
1700 block Briarwood Road – On March 1, a woman was arrested and charged with family violence.
3600 block Ashford-Dunwoody Road –On March 2, a woman was arrested and charged with simple battery.
2600 block Buford Highway – On March 2, a man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.
Larceny/Shoplifting/Theft
1200 block Executive Park Drive – On Feb. 26, a man was arrested and charged with theft by taking an auto.
2600 block Buford Highway – On Feb. 26, a woman was arrested for theft of mislaid property.
2000 block Curtis Drive – On Feb. 27, a suspect was arrested and charged with theft.
2600 block Buford Highway – On Feb. 28, a man was arrested and charged with theft by taking.
1700 block Briarwood Road — On March 1, a man was arrested and charged with theft by taking.
500 block Brookhaven Ave. –On March 1, a woman was arrested and charged with shoplifting.
3000 block Clairmont Road – On March 1, a suspect was arrested and charged with stealing parts from a vehicle.
Arrests
3500 block Buford Highway – On Feb. 26, a man with an active warrant was arrested.
3500 block Buford Highway – On Feb. 26, a man with an active warrant was located.
3800 block Peachtree Road – On Feb. 26, a man was arrested and charged with simple battery.
1200 block Reserve Drive – On Feb. 26, a woman was arrested for having an active warrant.
3400 block Buford Highway – On Feb. 26, a man was arrested and charged with having possession of a controlled substance.
2700 block Drew Valley Road/Skyland Drive – On Feb. 26, a man was arrested and charged with having possession of marijuana.
3300 block Clairmont Road – On Feb. 27, police stopped a man for a traffic violation. He was charged with driving without a license.
3400 block Clairmont Road – On Feb. 26, a woman was arrested and charged with having possession of marijuana.
3000 block Clairmont Road – On Feb. 27, a man was arrested and charged with having possession of marijuana.
1300 N. Cliff Valley Way – On Feb. 27, a woman was arrested and charged with battery.
2600 block Buford Highway – On Feb. 28, a man was arrested for failure to appear in court.
2600 Buford Highway – On Feb. 28, a man was arrested for failure to appear in court.
3600 Buford Highway – On March 1, a man was stopped during a regular traffic stop and arrested for having no proof of insurance
4500 block Peachtree Road – On March 1, a man was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing.
100 block Perimeter Summit Blvd. – On March 2, a suspect was arrested for disorderly conduct.
Other Incidents
1300 block Harris Way – On Feb. 26, a police were called to a scene where there was property damage to a business
4100 block Ashford-Dunwoody Road – On Feb. 27, report of a hit-and-run.
100 block Executive Park Drive – On Feb 27, a suspect was arrested and charged with impersonation.
1600 block Tullie Circle – On Feb 28, a report was made on a stolen vehicle that was recovered.
2700 block Skyland Drive– On Feb. 28, a report was made in reference to a death investigation.
3000 block Buford Highway – On March 1, a report was made on a criminal trespass warning.
3100 block Buford Highway – On March 1, property damage was reported.