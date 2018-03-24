From Brookhaven Police reports dated Feb. 26 through March 2. The following information was pulled from Brookhaven’s Police-2-Citizen website.

Robbery/Burglary

3500 block Buford Highway – On March 1, a robbery was reported.

3400 block Buford Highway – On March 2, a burglary was reported.

Assault

2600 block Buford Highway – On Feb. 28, a man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

1800 block Northeast Expressway – On Feb. 28, a woman was arrested and charged with simple assault.

1800 block Corporate Blvd. – On March 1, a man was arrested and charged with simple battery.

3800 block Peachtree Road – On March 1, a suspect was arrested and charged with simple battery.

1700 block Briarwood Road – On March 1, a woman was arrested and charged with family violence.

3600 block Ashford-Dunwoody Road –On March 2, a woman was arrested and charged with simple battery.

2600 block Buford Highway – On March 2, a man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

Larceny/Shoplifting/Theft

1200 block Executive Park Drive – On Feb. 26, a man was arrested and charged with theft by taking an auto.

2600 block Buford Highway – On Feb. 26, a woman was arrested for theft of mislaid property.

2000 block Curtis Drive – On Feb. 27, a suspect was arrested and charged with theft.

2600 block Buford Highway – On Feb. 28, a man was arrested and charged with theft by taking.

1700 block Briarwood Road — On March 1, a man was arrested and charged with theft by taking.

500 block Brookhaven Ave. –On March 1, a woman was arrested and charged with shoplifting.

3000 block Clairmont Road – On March 1, a suspect was arrested and charged with stealing parts from a vehicle.

Arrests

3500 block Buford Highway – On Feb. 26, a man with an active warrant was arrested.

3500 block Buford Highway – On Feb. 26, a man with an active warrant was located.

3800 block Peachtree Road – On Feb. 26, a man was arrested and charged with simple battery.

1200 block Reserve Drive – On Feb. 26, a woman was arrested for having an active warrant.

3400 block Buford Highway – On Feb. 26, a man was arrested and charged with having possession of a controlled substance.

2700 block Drew Valley Road/Skyland Drive – On Feb. 26, a man was arrested and charged with having possession of marijuana.

3300 block Clairmont Road – On Feb. 27, police stopped a man for a traffic violation. He was charged with driving without a license.

3400 block Clairmont Road – On Feb. 26, a woman was arrested and charged with having possession of marijuana.

3000 block Clairmont Road – On Feb. 27, a man was arrested and charged with having possession of marijuana.

1300 N. Cliff Valley Way – On Feb. 27, a woman was arrested and charged with battery.

2600 block Buford Highway – On Feb. 28, a man was arrested for failure to appear in court.

2600 Buford Highway – On Feb. 28, a man was arrested for failure to appear in court.

3600 Buford Highway – On March 1, a man was stopped during a regular traffic stop and arrested for having no proof of insurance

4500 block Peachtree Road – On March 1, a man was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing.

100 block Perimeter Summit Blvd. – On March 2, a suspect was arrested for disorderly conduct.

Other Incidents

1300 block Harris Way – On Feb. 26, a police were called to a scene where there was property damage to a business

4100 block Ashford-Dunwoody Road – On Feb. 27, report of a hit-and-run.

100 block Executive Park Drive – On Feb 27, a suspect was arrested and charged with impersonation.

1600 block Tullie Circle – On Feb 28, a report was made on a stolen vehicle that was recovered.

2700 block Skyland Drive– On Feb. 28, a report was made in reference to a death investigation.

3000 block Buford Highway – On March 1, a report was made on a criminal trespass warning.

3100 block Buford Highway – On March 1, property damage was reported.