From Buckhead Police reports dated Feb. 26 through March 2. The following information was pulled from Atlanta Police Department’s Zo 2 Open Data Database.

Burglary/Robbery

500 block Lindbergh Place –On Feb. 27, a residential burglary was reported. .

1000 block Lindbergh Drive – On Feb. 28, a burglary in a non-residential area was reported.

3300 block Peachtree Road – On Feb 28, a pedestrian robbery was reported.

3700 block Ivy Road – On March 1, a residential burglary was reported.

1000 block Lindbergh Drive – On March 2, a burglary at Varsity Jr. was reported.

Assault

500 block Main Street – On Feb. 26, a suspect was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

2500 block Piedmont Road – On Feb. 27, a suspect was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

2400 block Piedmont Road – On Feb. 27, a suspect was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

1900 block Piedmont Road — On Feb. 27, a suspect was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

Larceny/Theft

700 block Lindbergh Drive – On Feb. 26, larceny from a non-vehicle was reported.

2600 block Piedmont Road – On Feb. 26, a report of larceny from a non-vehicle was made.

3500 block Peachtree Road – On Feb. 26, a report was made in reference to larceny from a non-vehicle.

2500 block Piedmont Road – On Feb. 26, larceny from a non-vehicle was reported.

500 block Dutch Valley Road – On Feb. 26, larceny from a non-vehicle was reported.

800 block Collier Road – On Feb. 26, larceny from a non-vehicle was reported.

3500 block Piedmont Road – On Feb. 26, larceny from a vehicle was reported.

2800 block Lenox Road – On Feb. 26, a report of larceny from a non-vehicle was made

2600 block Piedmont Road – On Feb. 26, larceny from a non-vehicle was made

2400 block Parkland Drive – On Feb. 26, a suspect was charged with larceny from a non-vehicle

700 block Lindbergh Drive – On Feb. 26, a report of larceny from a vehicle was made

300 block Peachtree Battle Ave. – On Feb. 26, a report of larceny from a non-vehicle was made

600 block Morosgo Drive – On Feb. 26, larceny from a non-vehicle was reported.

600 block Phipps Blvd. – On Feb. 27, larceny from a vehicle was reported.

3500 block Peachtree Road – On Feb. 27, a report of larceny at Target was made

3300 block Peachtree Road – On Feb. 27, an auto theft was reported.

3300 block Peachtree Road – On Feb. 27, larceny was reported. at Lenox Mall

4000 block Peachtree-Duoody Road – On Feb. 27, larceny from a vehicle was reported.

990 block Lindridge Drive – On Feb. 27, a report was made on larceny from a non-vehicle

2500 block Piedmont Road – On Feb. 27, a report was made in reference to larceny from a non-vehicle

3300 block Peachtree Road – On Feb. 27, larceny from a non-vehicle was reported.

2600 block Piedmont Road – On Feb. 27, larceny from a non-vehicle was reported.

800 block Loridans Circle – On Feb. 27, larceny from a non-vehicle was reported.

1200 Pasadena Ave. – On Feb 27, larceny from a vehicle was reported.

2400 Camellia Lane – On Feb. 27, larceny from a vehicle was reported.

20 block Normandy Court – On Feb 27, a report was made on larceny from a vehicle

2500 Piedmont Road – On Feb. 28, a report of larceny was made at a Target

3200 block Peachtree Road — On Feb. 28, larceny from a vehicle was reported.

3300 Peachtree Road — On Feb. 28, a report of larceny.

3300 block Peachtree Road — On Feb. 28, a report of larceny from a vehicle.

2900 block Peachtree Road — On Feb. 28, a report of larceny.

100 block Ardmore Place — On Feb. 28, larceny from a non-vehicle was reported.

3300 block Peachtree Road — On Feb. 28, a report of larceny.

1700 block Piedmont Ave. — On Feb. 28, an auto theft reported.

1200 block Logan Circle – On Feb. 28, larceny from a vehicle was reported.

3200 block Peachtree Road – On March 1, an auto theft was reported.

1900 block Peachtree Road — On March 1, larceny from a vehicle was reported.

3200 block Peachtree Road — On March 1, a report was made on larceny from a non-vehicle

2400 block Parkland Drive – On March 1, larceny from a non-vehicle was reported.

800 block Collier Road – On March 1, larceny from a vehicle.

3300 Peachtree Road – On March 1, larceny from a non-vehicle.

2500 block Piedmont Road — On March 1, larceny from a vehicle was reported.

700 block Wilson Road — On March 1, larceny from a vehicle was reported.

3200 block E. Wood Valley Road — On March 1, larceny from a vehicle was reported.

1600 block Huber St. – On March 2, larceny from a vehicle was reported.

3200 block Peachtree Road – On March 2, larceny from a vehicle was reported.

700 block Sidney Marcus Blvd. – On March 2, an arrest on an auto theft was reported.

1200 block Collier Road – On March 2, a report was made on larceny from a vehicle

2900 block Peachtree Road – On March 2, larceny from a non-vehicle was reported.

1400 block Fairmont Ave. – On March 2, larceny from a vehicle was reported.

3400 block Buckhead Loop – On March 2, larceny from a non-vehicle was reported.