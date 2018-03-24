From Dunwoody Police reports dated Feb. 26 through March 2. The following information was pulled from Dunwoody’s Police-2-Citizen website.

Burglary

1700 block Potomac Road – On March 1, at night, a suspect broke into a residential home taking 3 laptops, 2 banking cards and a book bag. Partial prints were recovered from the scene.

Larceny/Shoplifting

4300 block Ashford-Dunwoody Road – On Feb. 26, a man was arrested and charged with violating probation by shoplifting.

4400 block Ashford-Dunwoody Road – On Feb. 26, a woman was arrested and charged with stealing several watches.

4700 block Ashford-Dunwoody Road – On Feb. 27, a man was arrested and charged with stealing clothes.

4700 block Ashford-Dunwoody Road – On Feb. 27, a woman was arrested and charged with stealing at a discount store.

4400 block Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 27, a man was arrested and charged with stealing clothes.

4800 block Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 28, a man was arrested and charged with shoplifting.

4700 block Ashford-Dunwoody Road – On Feb. 28, a man was arrested and charged with shoplifting.

4500 block Ashford-Dunwoody Road – On Feb. 28, an employee was arrested and charged with shoplifting at a department store and having less than an ounce of marijuana in his possession.

4500 block Ashford-Dunwoody Road – On Feb. 28, a man was arrested and charged with shoplifting.

4300 block Ashford-Dunwoody Road – On March 2, a man was arrested and charged with shoplifting.

4700 block Ashford-Dunwoody Road – On March 2, a man was arrested and charged with stealing two speakers and charging cables.

4700 block Ashford-Dunwoody Road – On March 2, a man was arrested and charged with shoplifting from a discount store.

There were 4 reports of larceny to motor vehicles during Feb. 26 through March 2.

Assault

4600 block Peachtree Place Parkway – On Feb. 26, a man was arrested and charged with battery and theft of services.

100 block Perimeter Center Place – On Feb. 26, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and charged with obscenity and simple assaults.

4400 block Ashford-Dunwoody Road – On Feb. 26, a man was arrested and charged with simple assault at a department store.

2200 block Dunwoody Crossing – On Feb 27, a victim reported being held at gunpoint by her boyfriend and struck with the gun. She was able to escape by taking the gun and firing a shot at him.

6800 block Peachtree Industrial Blvd. – On Feb. 27, a woman reported being struck in the face by a man.

Arrests

4800 block Winters Chapel Road/Winterhaven Court – On Feb. 26, a man was pulled over in traffic stop and arrested and charged with driving with an active warrant.

4700 block Ashford-Dunwoody Road – On Feb. 27, a man was arrested during a traffic stop for having an active warrant.

1100 block Hammond Drive– On Feb. 27, a woman was arrested and charged with violating her probation.

100 block Perimeter Circle East – On Feb. 27, during a traffic stop, a man was arrested and charged with having an active warrant.

3300 block Ashbury Square – On Feb. 28, a man was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.

100 block I-285/N. Peachtree Road – On March 1, at night, a man was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

I-285/N. Peachtree Road – On March 1, a woman was arrested and charged with driving while under the influence.

1200 block Meadow Lane/Ridgeview Road – On March 1, a man was arrested and charged with driving with a suspended license and tag.

100 block Perimeter Circle Place – On March 1, a man was arrested and charged with violating probation.

4800 block Ashford-Dunwoody Road – On March 1, a man was pulled over during a traffic stop and arrested and charged with failing to appear in court.

I-285/Chamblee-Dunwoody Road – On March 1, during a traffic stop, a woman was arrested and charged with driving with an expired license and driving under the influence of alcohol.

I-285/Chamblee-Dunwoody Road – On March 1, during a traffic stop, a woman was arrested and charged with reckless driving.

100 block Perimeter Circle Place – On March 1, a man was arrested and charged with violating probation.

Dunwoody Road/Ravinia Parkway – On March 1, a man was pulled over for having a broken brake light and arrested and charged with having an active warrant.

I-285/Chamblee-Dunwoody Road – On March1, a man was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol

I-285/Chamblee-Dunwoody Road – On March 1, a man was arrested and charged with reckless driving.

100 block Chamblee-Dunwoody Road/Cotillion Drive — On March 2, a man was arrested and charged with driving without a license.

4400 block Ashford-Dunwoody Road – On March 2, a pedestrian in a parking lot was arrested and charged with falsely representing himself to police

Other Incidents

4800 block Tilly Mill Road/Peeler Road – On Feb. 26, police were called to the scene of a hit-and-run accident

1800 block Peeler Road – On Feb. 26, a license plate was lost and reported to police

4400 block Ashford-Dunwoody Road – On Feb. 26, police responded to a hit-and-run accident.

4500 block Olde Perimeter Way – On Feb. 27, a report of fraud.

4400 block Ashford-Dunwoody Road – On Feb. 27, a woman was arrested at a department store and charged with forgery.

300 block Perimeter Circle N. – On Feb. 27, Police were called to the scene of a hit-and-run accident.

4600 block Peachtree Place Parkway – On Feb. 27, two men were arrested and charged with having less than an ounce of marijuana.

100 block Ashford-Dunwoody Road/Perimeter Circle East – On Feb. 27, a man was stopped during a traffic stop and arrested and charged with having possession of marijuana.

4500 block Barclay Drive – On Feb. 28, a property damage report was made on a 2008 Honda Accord.

100 block Perimeter Center Place – On Feb. 28, police were called to the scene of a hit-and-run accident.

100 block Perimeter Center East – On March 1, an incident of fraud was reported at a residence.

4900 block Buckline Crossing – On March 1, a woman contacted police in regard to recovered stolen property.