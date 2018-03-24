Capt. Steve Rose of the Sandy Springs Police Department provided the following information, which represents some of the reports filed with Sandy Springs police between the dates of Feb. 26 and March 2.

Robbery/Burglary

5500 block Glenridge Drive — On Feb. 26, a robbery incident was reported after a couple was confronted by a man with a gun in their apartment home. The victim retrieved $500 and gave it to the man. The suspect fled after pushing the victim downstairs.

7200 block Roswell Road — On Feb. 28, a burglary was reported to police after a suspect entered an unsecure building and stole several spools of electrical wiring.

Larceny

200 block Harbor Pointe Parkway — On Feb. 27, a 2000 Jeep Cherokee was stolen and involved in an accident in LaGrange, Ga.

4600 block Cherrywood Lane — On Feb. 27, a Stihl Power blower was stolen from a truck.

800 block Summer Drive — On Feb. 28, a pair of earbuds and Apple watch were reported stolen.

Between Feb. 26 and March 2, six thefts from vehicles were reported.

Assault

7800 block Roswell Road — On Feb. 26, In a heated argument at the workplace, a man put his hands on another man’s arm.

1600 block Greyfield Lane — On Feb. 27, a quarrel was quelled after a man reported that his upstairs neighbor exited his apartment and charged at him with a knife. The neighbor said it was in fact the caller who yelled at him, saying that he was going to kill him and challenged him to a parking lot fight.

Arrests

7000 block Roswell Road — On Feb. 26, a suspect was arrested and charged with driving without insurance

4600 block Stella Drive — On Feb. 26, a suspect was arrested and charged for disorderly conduct.

Cimarron Parkway — On Feb. 26, a suspect was arrested and charged with child abandonment.

5900 block Roswell Road– On Feb. 27, a suspect was arrested after a drug investigation.

6000 block Roswell Road — On Feb. 27, a suspect was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.

500 block Sarabrook Place — On Feb. 27, after a domestic dispute, a suspect was arrested and charged with battery.

Ga. 400 ramp on Abernathy Road — On Feb. 27, a suspect was arrested and charged with panhandling.

Ga. 400 and Spalding Drive — On Feb. 27, a man was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

1100 block Mount Vernon Highway — On Feb. 27, a suspect was arrested and charged with panhandling.

900 Hammond Drive — On Feb. 28, a man was arrested and charged with passing a school bus.

8800 block Roswell Road — On March 1, a man was arrested and charged with having possession of a Nerf gun wrapped in electrical tape after making threatening remarks.

7700 Roswell Road — On March 1, a convicted felon was arrested and charged with having possession of a firearm.

1000 block Johnson Ferry Road — On March 1, a man was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.

Kingsport Drive and Northwood Drive — On March 2, a suspect was arrested and charged with prowling.

Other Incidents

Interstate North Parkway — On Feb. 26, a report of fraud was filed after a woman’s personal identity was used to establish an account with Georgia Power.

900 block Pitts Road — On Feb. 26, an incident of fraud was reported.

200 block Sandy Springs Place — On Feb. 26, a man was arrested and booked for fraud after loss prevention employees discovered that an employee used a customer’s identity and accounting information to sell checks to another suspect.

800 block River Run Drive — On Feb. 26, a customer cancelled the service and payments to a moving company. However, the company continued to charge the card, totaling $2,500.

500 block Montrose Lane — On Feb. 28, a victim reported that someone wrote a fraudulent check of $246 on his account.

100 Block of Lansdowne Drive — On Feb. 28, a report was made after a victim received several pieces of suspicious mail from SunTrust Bank.