The city will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the tornado that devastated Dunwoody next month with a community gathering and tree planting.

The community gathering is set for Sunday, April 8, at 2 p.m. at the Kingsley Racquet and Swim Clubhouse, 2325 N. Peachtree Way.

A panel of guests including former DeKalb County CEO Liane Levetan, former members of DeKalb’s Public Works Department Tom Brown and Tom Black, and Dunwoody Mayor Denis Shortal will discuss the scope and rebuilding process that displaced 1,500 families and destroyed 750 acres of land. A slide show of photos and archives will also be on exhibit.

On Monday, April 9, the community is invited to a tree planting and plaque presentation at 10 a.m. at the Donaldson-Bannister Farm, 4831 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road, to remember the Replant Dunwoody Forest initiative that planted 20,000 new trees after the 1998 tornado.