The fourth annual Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival attracted large crowds to Blackburn Park on March 24 where people listened to live music, checked out the expanded artists’ vendors section, watched dogs play and do tricks, stood in long lines for corn dogs and barbecue, and families played with children in a large area filled with bounce houses and other games.

The festivities continue Sunday, March 25. Musical guests include Edwin McCain and Five for Fighting. Today’s schedule:

10 a.m.-Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival opens

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Artisan Village open

1 p.m. Hannah Wicklund & The Steppin Stones perform on main stage

2:45 p.m. Edwin McCain performs on main stage

4:30 p.m. Five for Fighting performs on main stage

Parking: Only ADA parking will be allowed at Blackburn Park. Everyone is encouraged to use MARTA and follow the signs from the Brookhaven rail station, or utilize free shuttle parking at the following locations:

· MARTA Brookhaven Rail Station, 4047 Peachtree Road NE

· Marist School, 3790 Ashford-Dunwoody Road

· Montgomery Elementary School, 3995 Ashford-Dunwoody Road

· Ashford Green, 4170 Ashford-Dunwoody Road

· Perimeter Summit, 2002 Summit Blvd.

· Oglethorpe University, 4484 Peachtree Road NE (Regular shuttle stop only, no public parking at this location)

Update: Due to wet conditions at the park, the children’s area and pet areas are closed today, March 25. The concerts, artist market and food trucks are still on.

Photos Dyana Bagby