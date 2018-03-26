Former Brookhaven mayor Rebecca Chase Williams was honored during the Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival when the City Council announced naming a road near Blackburn Park as “Rebecca Williams Way.”

Rebecca Williams Way replaces the former Wise Way road. The only address on Wise Way is the Blackburn Park tennis court center, according to city officials, so no residents are affected.

The surprise announcement, and a revealing of the road sign, were made Saturday, March 25, on the main stage of the festival.

Mayor John Ernst thanked Williams for her service and Councilmember Linley Jones praised Williams’ leadership in helping organizers incorporate the city five years ago. Williams was on the first City Council and in 2015 the council named her mayor to replace J. Max Williams, who resigned the seat in an unsuccessful bid for the state House District 80 post.

The fourth annual Cherry Blossom Festival attracted large crowds on Saturday, March 24, thanks to warm weather. The attendance thinned out on Sunday, March 25, due to rain and cold and muddy conditions at the park. Despite the rains, about 100 people participated in the fest’s 5K fundraiser for Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta on Sunday.

Musical acts on Sunday included Edwin McCain and Five for Fighting.