Sandy Springs officials will cut the ribbon on the city’s newest park, the Abernathy Greenway South Trail Park, on Friday, April 13, at 4 p.m.

The new 14-acre park runs on the south side of Abernathy Road between Johnson Ferry and Wright roads. Its main feature is a walking trail.

Across the street is the existing Abernathy Greenway Park, which includes the popular Playable Art Park of sculptures that children can climb on. Also opening on April 13 is a 1-acre addition to that park at the northeast corner of Abernathy and Wright.

“The Abernathy Greenway and its surrounding green spaces and trails are an example of what is possible when community and civic leaders work together with a common vision,” said Mayor Rusty Paul in a press release. “We are excited to bring about these pockets of green oasis, enabling our residents to step away from the hustle and bustle and enjoy the greener side of Sandy Springs.”