Three former U.S. presidents will visit Buckhead March 27 for Zell Miller’s memorial service

Miller, a former Georgia governor and U.S. senator, died March 23 at the age of 86.

Former Presidents Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush will speak at the “Celebration of Life Service,” according to a family spokesperson.

The service will begin at 11 a.m. at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, located at 3180 Peachtree Road. This service is open to the public on a first-come, first-serve basis, according to a media release.

Ziller’s grandson Bryan Miller will also speak at the ceremony, the spokesperson said.

The funeral procession will begin at the Governor’s Mansion which is located in Buckhead at 391 West Paces Ferry Road.

An executive state funeral that is open to the public will be held March 28 at the Georgia State Capitol before a private family service later that day.