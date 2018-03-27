The Buckhead Community Improvement District will provide updates on major projects and studies at its March 28 board meeting.

Items on the agenda include updates on the proposed park over Ga. 400, the roundabout at Wieuca Road and Phipps Boulevard, the affordable housing study, widening Piedmont Road and a possible Ga. 400 interchange at East Paces Ferry Road, among others.

District 7 Councilmember Howard Shook, who also serves on the CID board, said at a recent community meeting that consultants have revised the plans for the Wieuca/Phipps roundabout and will present the changes to stakeholders and residents.

The board will also vote on approving funding for a pedestrian connectivity study, according to the agenda.

The meeting will be held at 7:30 a.m. in Suite 1515 of the Tower Place 100 building, located at 3340 Peachtree Road.