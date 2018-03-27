A meeting to discuss adding four portable classrooms at Dunwoody High School to deal with overcrowding will be held March 28.

Officials will discuss the placement of the trailers that will be installed over the summer for next school year.

The meeting will be held in the school’s media center at 5:30 p.m. The school is located at 5035 Vermack Road. The meeting is open to the public, according to the announcement.

The portable classrooms are needed due to the increased enrollment for next school year, said DeKalb County School District spokesperson Eileen Houston-Stewart. A 26-classroom addition to help with overcrowding is currently estimated to be done by the fall of 2022, she said.

A district official from the operations and facilities department will attend the meeting, Houston-Stewart said.