The city of Atlanta has launched an information hub for questions about the ransomware cyber attack on the city’s systems, which has affected paying bills for some services.

The city will also use the website to share the latest updates surrounding operations, it said in a press release.

The city is working with several private and governmental partners, including Homeland Security and the Secret Service, to investigate the extent of the attack. The attackers demanded $50,000 in ransom to restore city services.

City residents can find the latest updates on the state of recovery, the status of government offices and services impacted by the attack and instructions for residents looking to access city services. The site also features frequently asked questions to help address common questions.

“The city is committed to keeping the public informed throughout our response to the ransomware attack. The launch of the Information-Hub is a key component of how we keep that promise,” said Richard Cox, the city’s chief operating officer, in a press release.

