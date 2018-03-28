A health food restaurant apparently named Flower Child may be coming to City Springs, according to a permit application pending with the city.

The permit is listed as “under review,” so the proposal is not necessarily a done deal. City spokesperson Sharon Kraun did not have comment about the permit application.

The application was filed Feb. 26 for 6400 Blue Stone Road, which is the address of new commercial space in Sandy Springs’ civic center.

The application is for build-out of a “new health food restaurant with alcohol,” according to city permit records.

An official announcement of various restaurants and businesses coming to City Springs is expected soon. The city previously announced that two of the new businesses are fitness boutiques.

City Springs is the city’s massive new mixed-use civic center bounded by Roswell Road, Mount Vernon Highway, Sandy Springs Circle and Johnson Ferry Road. It is opening in stages over the course of this year. The Aston City Springs apartments are already partly open; City Hall may open in early May; and a Performing Arts Center may hold a two-week grand opening in August. The civic center also includes a large new park, an in-house bar, and various retail and restaurant spaces.