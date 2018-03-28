The Atlanta American Jewish Committee is holding a memorial service for Mireille Knoll on Thursday, March 29, at 1 p.m. at the Besser Holocaust Memorial at the Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta.

The Besser Holocaust Memorial is located at the MJCCA’s Zaban Park, 5342 Tilly Mill Road in Dunwoody. The service is open to the public.

Knoll, 85, was found dead in her apartment in Paris on March 23. She had been stabbed to death and partially burned. French prosecutors said she was killed because she was Jewish. Knoll, as a girl, barely escaped France’s wartime roundup of Jews and who most were eventually killed at Auschwitz.

Two men have been charged in the killing.

Speakers at the memorial service include Consuls General of France and Israel.