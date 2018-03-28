Homes and businesses near Northside Parkway in Buckhead may lose water while the Department of Watershed Management conducts repairs on a broken water main in the area.

A tree fell and hit a 16-inch water main at Northside Parkway and West Paces Ferry near Nancy Creek, causing water to shoot out of the pipe, said departments spokesperson Rukiya Campbell.

The water service interruption may affect 15 to 20 homes on Beechwood Drive and businesses on Northside Parkway between Beechwood Drive and West Paces Ferry Road, Campbell said.

Businesses impacted include The Church of the Apostles and Paces Ferry Plaza. Water is being delivered to the site by the watershed department for affected residents who need it, Campbell said.