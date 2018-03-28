The Sandy Springs Fire Rescue Department wants to create a new panhandle-area fire station hidden within an existing house. But a proposal to create one at 7775 Jett Ferry Road has faltered due to a septic system issue that would not support the facility, according to a city spokesperson.

“We’re going to keep looking,” said city spokesperson Sharon Kraun. The concept can used in similar properties, but the city needs at least 3 acres of property, she said.

The panhandle is the northeastern arm of the city that extends between the Chattahoochee River and northern Dunwoody. Fire response times have been a longtime concern there. Sandy Springs currently has a truck housed just across the border in Roswell under a mutual aid agreement. But a new fire station within that part of the city has long been proposed.

Some residents expressed concern about possible siren noise, traffic and property appearance. The city’s plan involved keeping the facility’s appearance as a house, with a fire truck inside and parking in the rear. Siren use in such a residential location would be only during rush-hour-type traffic, if that ever happens, and not routinely, Kraun said.

Alpharetta has two fire houses that blend into neighborhoods by using former residential structures, and Sandy Springs Fire Rescue Chief Keith Sanders previously led the department there.