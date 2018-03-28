Toll Brothers, through its Toll Brothers Apartment Living subsidiary, announced March 28 it has broken ground on a new 348-unit apartment building named Oleander in Executive Park in Brookhaven. The new residential units are slated to open next summer on Executive Park West.

This is Toll Brothers’ first apartment complex in metro Atlanta, according to a press release.

Emory University purchased 60 acres of Executive Park in 2016 and teamed up with the Atlanta Hawks to build a state-of-the-art Atlanta Hawks/Emory Healthcare training facility. The new Oleander apartments will be located adjacent to the facility.

Across the street, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta is undertaking an 80-acre expansion of its North Druid Hills campus including a new $1.3 billion hospital.

“Oleander will be a key piece of the master plan by bringing in a luxury residential component,” said Stephen Bates, Atlanta’s Director of Acquisitions and Development, Toll Brothers Apartment Living, in a press release.

Toll Brothers planned to build apartments two years ago at Pill Hill’s now stalled Peachtree Dunwoody Pavilion redevelopment. Some of those apartments were going to be designed for hospital workers.

Oleander will be a 5-story wood-framed building featuring 348 luxury apartment homes. There will be an on-site 551-space parking garage and the complex will include a resort style pool, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a club room with a coffee bar, a dining room and courtyards. Co-working spaces will be available. There will also be a pet spa and a dog park.

Toll Brothers is a Pennsylvania-based national developer of luxury housing.