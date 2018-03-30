The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Abernathy Road lane closures

April 3-5: Westbound between Ga. 400 and Barfield Road/Mercedes-Benz Drive, one right lane. Hours: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

April 5-6: On-ramp to Ga. 400 northbound, one right lane/shoulder. Hours: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Ga. 400 lane closures

March 30-31 and April 2-4: Northbound between Hammond Drive and Abernathy Road, two left lanes. Hours: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

March 30-31 and April 2-4: Southbound between Hammond Drive and Abernathy Road, one left lane. Hours: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

April 2-6: Northbound between MARTA North Springs Station and Pitts Road, one right flex lane/shoulder. Hours: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

April 3-4: Southbound at Spalding Drive, one right lane/shoulder. Hours: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

April 5-6: Northbound between Abernathy Road and Pitts Road, one right lane/shoulder. Hours: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Ga. 400 ramp closures

April 2-3: Southbound ramp to I-285 eastbound closed, with detour onto Glenridge Connector. Hours: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

April 6: North Springs MARTA Station ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed. Hours: 2:30 to 5:30 a.m.

Glenlake Parkway lane closure

April 3-5: Southbound at Abernathy Road, alternating one left lane and center lane. Hours: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

I-285 lane closures

April 2-3: Eastbound between Ashford-Dunwoody Road bridge and end of Ashford-Dunwoody Road on-ramp to I-285 eastbound, two left lanes. Hours: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

April 3-5: Eastbound between Glenridge Drive and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, two left lanes. Hours: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

April 4-5: Westbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Glenridge Drive, one right lane. Hours: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Other traffic changes

I-285 eastbound and westbound on-ramps to Ga. 400 will have periodic traffic pacing — where police force vehicles to slow or stop — from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Through approximately May 14, commercial vehicles traveling on Mount Vernon Highway eastbound approaching Barfield Road southbound will be detoured. Commercial vehicles will travel straight through the intersection, turn right on Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, right on Hammond Drive, and right onto Barfield Road. Passenger vehicles will be permitted to make the right turn at the intersection of Mount Vernon Highway and Barfield Road.