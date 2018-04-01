The Buckhead Community Improvement District approved funding to survey the area for the park over Ga. 400 at its March 28 board meeting.

The CID has applied for a $600,000 grant from Georgia Transportation Infrastructure Bank, a state program, to help fund utility and topographical surveys needed for the park over Ga. 400.

The CID did not have to commit any additional funds to apply for the grant, Durrett said.

The proposed park would cap Ga. 400 between Peachtree and Lenox roads, provide green space and bring a redesigned Buckhead MARTA station. A nonprofit to oversee the park has been mostly set up, but is awaiting funding, said Bruce Bowers, a consultant with Baker Donelson. Some consultants to help with legal questions have agreed to do pro bono work, Bowers said at the meeting.

Coxe Curry and Associates is set to wrap up a philanthropic feasibility study in April and will present it to the park’s steering committee. The study will present findings on the “appetite and capacity of the philanthropic community” to fund the park over Ga. 400, which does not have a determined funding source yet, Durrett said.