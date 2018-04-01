The owner of Rush Lounge at 2715 Buford Highway is appealing the city’s recent decision to deny its alcohol renewal license after the club was reclassified as an “entertainment venue” in its revised alcohol ordinance. Entertainment venues are required to pay $100,000 in fees to serve distilled spirits and beer.

Attorney Alan Begner filed the appeal on behalf of Rush Lounge in DeKalb Superior Court on March 15. He said the business plans to stay open and serving alcohol during the appeals process and not pay a $100,000 fee. City spokesperson Burke Brennan said the city plans to ask the court to require Rush Lounge pay the $100,000 during the appeals process.