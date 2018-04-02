The Brookhaven City Council voted March 27 to amend its code on curbing and clarify that developers are required to raise granite curbing to six inches above the road where it already exists. Such a requirement has been criticized by some developers.

The amended code also allows the city’s Public Works director to review granite curbing that is four or five inches above the street and if it does not need to be raised to help with stormwater flow, it does not have to be raised up to six inches.

Developers are also required to repair and replace damaged granite curbing where it already exists.