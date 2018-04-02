A concept design for the PATH400 “missing link” from Loridans Drive to Sandy Springs has been completed, according to Denise Starling, the executive director of Livable Buckhead, which is spearheading the multi-use path plan.

Starling discussed the design at the March 28 meeting of the Buckhead Community Improvement District.

Consultants and Livable Buckhead have worked with adjacent neighbors and NPU-B to come up with the design, which includes raised crosswalks across Ga. 400 and bridge beautification.

The design shows arches on the Loridans Drive bridge over Ga. 400, similar to what has been installed on the Peachtree Street bridge over I-85.

“If you’re coming down [Ga. 400], this really is the entry point to Buckhead,” she said.

It also will help send a visual cue to drivers that there is a major trail crossing at the intersection, Starling said.

Livable Buckhead is also beginning to coordinate the design of McClatchey Park, a new five-acre park at Loridans Drive near PATH400, Starling said. Park Pride has agreed to conduct a visioning exercise this year to determine what the park should include, she said.

Already on the table is collaborating with the Atlanta History Center and the Buckhead Heritage Society to restore the Lowery-Stephens Cemetery, one of the oldest cemeteries in Atlanta, Starling said.

They plan to install some kind of interpretive history exhibit, she said.