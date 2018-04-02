A motorcyclist was killed in a Sandy Springs collision March 31 and the other driver involved is facing a vehicular homicide charge, according to police.

The accident happened around 4 p.m. in the 6600 block of Roswell Road, just south of Abernathy Road. Sandy Springs Police say a car and motorcycle collided. The motorcyclist – identified by police as Cameron Densler, 24, of Marietta – was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car, identified by police as Martin Miller, is charged with second-degree vehicular homicide and failure to yield right of way while entering a roadway. He was not injured, according to police.

Sandy Springs Police Chief Ken DeSimone said earlier this year that the city’s traffic fatality rate is one of his top concerns. He said traffic-related deaths are running about 10 a year, and “fully half” are on surface streets, not highways. He is seeking two full-time traffic enforcement officers.