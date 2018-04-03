The DeKalb County School District is asking for comments from parents and the community on the updated 2018-2019 Code of Student Conduct and student discipline.

The code of conduct can be read at dekalbschoolga.org/student-relations.

The Department of Student Relations will take suggestions until April 27, a press release said.

The Code of Student Conduct outlines policies, rules and regulations on dress code, behavior, bus information, electronic devices, violence, threats, school personnel and more.

Comments and recommendations may be sent to DCSD Student Relations Director Dr. Kishia Towns at kishia_k_towns@dekalbschoolsga.org.

Suggestions can also be mailed in writing to the Department of Student Relations, 5823 Memorial Drive, Stone Mountain, GA, 30083.