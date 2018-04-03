A sign touting the future home of “Dunwoody Bank & Trust” at the the Mount Vernon Road and Vermack Road intersection was nothing but an April Fools joke, part of an occasional tradition in the city where pranksters place a sign to promote a fictitious development.

On April 1, people traveling past the intersection where some 150 trees were recently cut down as part of a future intersection improvement plan were greeted by a sign stating a Dunwoody Bank & Trust was “coming soon.” The phone number listed on the sign takes callers to an Atlanta time and temperature recording.

Councilmember Terry Nall tweeted about the sign on April 2, saying he’d received personal calls from concerned residents. But, no, there is not a bank coming to the site. The unidentified pranksters are playing on the ongoing local joke of Dunwoody’s reputation as a city filled with banks, including having its own nickname, “Bankwoody.”

The phone number on this #Dunwoody April Fool’s Day sign at Mt Vernon Rd at Vermack Rd is for “Atlanta Time and Temperature.” Some of today’s calls to see if the sign info was “real” came to my cell phone. “Mission Accomplished” to our annual prankster! pic.twitter.com/CwQqnvHGJ2 — Terry Nall (@TerryNall) April 3, 2018

Nall said the signs appear regularly, but some years are skipped. There hasn’t been one in the past few years, though.