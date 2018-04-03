Clean out the fridge! Farmers market season is upon us.

Some changes are in store for local markets, including a move to a new location for the Sandy Springs market.

Here’s a list of area markets.

Brookhaven Farmers Market

Saturdays, April 7 through Nov. 17, 9 a.m. to noon.

The market is open rain or shine. 1375 Fernwood Circle N.E., Brookhaven. Information: brookhavenfarmersmarket.com.

Dunwoody Farmers Market

Saturdays, May 5 through Oct. 27,

8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This newly revamped farmers market has signed more than 40 vendors. Brook Run Park, 4770 North Peachtree Road, Dunwoody. Info: dunwoodyfarmersmkt.com.

Heritage Sandy Springs Farmers Market

Saturdays, April 14 through

early December, 8:30 a.m. to noon.

Nearly 50 vendors offer local and organic produce, pasture-raised meat, farm fresh eggs and dairy products, and a wide variety of specialty and prepared foods. Century Springs, 6100 Lake Forrest Drive, Sandy Springs. The market moves on May 12 to the City Springs site on Mount Vernon Highway between Sandy Springs Circle and Roswell Road. Info: sandyspringsfarmersmarket.com or 404-851-9111, ext. 5.

Peachtree Road Farmers Market

Saturdays, April 7 through Dec. 15, 8:30 a.m. to noon. (Opening time shifts to 9 a.m. beginning Oct. 6.)

Located in the parking lot at The Cathedral of St. Philip, the market is open rain or shine. Each week brings chef demonstrations and live music. The market accepts SNAP (food stamps) and doubles their dollar value. 2744 Peachtree Road N.W., Buckhead. Info: peachtreeroadfarmersmarket.com.